Ficterra update for 18 October 2021

Burning Pillar and The Rimekeep

Build 7550019

Volcanic

  • Added 8 new scorching locations to the Volcanic biome
  • Jump across moving pillars over a massive pit of burning lava to reach the treasure in the Burning Pillar at the center
  • Hop over lava flowing hills and avoid pools of fiery pain
  • Find new power in a Research Base buried under lava
  • Added Thermoelectric Generators to Ficterra. These machines generate electricity from differences in temperature. The larger the difference, the more power. These can only be found in the Volcanic Biome and cannot be crafted

Taiga

  • Added 10 new serene locations to the Taiga biome
  • Explore the lodge, a sanctuary from the harsh wilds and a former place of meeting between peoples
  • Venture into the Ruins of the Rimekeep, but be wary, since danger may well remain

  • Take a rest in a cozy cabin complete with a bath
  • Climb the watchtowers to get a bird's eye view of the beautiful landscape
  • Spot a grizzly shaped rock

Other

  • Fixed textures issues on one side of inner round ramps
  • Moving Platform tech has been added to the game, this can be seen in the lava pillar puzzle
  • Added a system to give individual placeable objects their own components and save them, used with the moving platform tech and rogue volumes
  • Automated some background processes for quicker update deployment

