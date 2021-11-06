 Skip to content

Cosmos update for 6 November 2021

Cosmos Update 2.1.6 - THE VOID

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes + Adjustments

  • Added 2 new difficaulties
  • Updated Cosmic Critter sprites and added different sprites for when they are carrying items/artifacts.
  • Helios Ascension has been changed from 150% Fire rate bonus to 50% increased Fire rate Bonus
  • Increased Helios shield throw abilities velocity by 100%
  • Decreased the bonus fire rate you get from upgrades from 20% >> 10%
  • Increased the Health of Tier 3 + 4 Bosses by 50%
  • Increased the Cosmic Dragon (T5) health from 15000 >> 25000
  • Slight adjustments to the Ascension menus
  • Slight adjustments to the Intro animation / Loading sequence
  • Fixed a collision issue with the AutoCannon artifact projectile
  • AutoCannon artifact projectile now calculates the double damage bonus after previous increase to damage additions.
  • All skins are on 50% Sale!

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed UI Errors and updated some visuals
  • Fixed Issues with audio control in the options menu not allowing players to set audio levels to 0
  • Fixed an Issue with "beam" projectiles using 10x their max speed value causing unfair projectile max speeds
  • Fixed a bug with Moon Charm and Peircing Projectile Artifacts cuasing them to never decay and infinatly lag the game.
  • Fixed a UI error when selecting Co-Pilot Pon in the ascension menu
  • Fixed a progression issues with the Tutorial not showing the text in the correct order

