Cosmos Update 2.1.6 - THE VOID

Changes + Adjustments
- Added 2 new difficaulties
- Updated Cosmic Critter sprites and added different sprites for when they are carrying items/artifacts.
- Helios Ascension has been changed from 150% Fire rate bonus to 50% increased Fire rate Bonus
- Increased Helios shield throw abilities velocity by 100%
- Decreased the bonus fire rate you get from upgrades from 20% >> 10%
- Increased the Health of Tier 3 + 4 Bosses by 50%
- Increased the Cosmic Dragon (T5) health from 15000 >> 25000
- Slight adjustments to the Ascension menus
- Slight adjustments to the Intro animation / Loading sequence
- Fixed a collision issue with the AutoCannon artifact projectile
- AutoCannon artifact projectile now calculates the double damage bonus after previous increase to damage additions.
- All skins are on 50% Sale!
BUG FIXES
- Fixed UI Errors and updated some visuals
- Fixed Issues with audio control in the options menu not allowing players to set audio levels to 0
- Fixed an Issue with "beam" projectiles using 10x their max speed value causing unfair projectile max speeds
- Fixed a bug with Moon Charm and Peircing Projectile Artifacts cuasing them to never decay and infinatly lag the game.
- Fixed a UI error when selecting Co-Pilot Pon in the ascension menu
- Fixed a progression issues with the Tutorial not showing the text in the correct order
Changed files in this update