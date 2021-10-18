AIrmen 1.21.10: The Spookeneing Part 1

This year's Spookening is live with a scary new inhabitant of Steel Sands Desert. The demonic worm will erupt from the ground to destroy anything low enough for it to reach. Do your part to keep the desert safe by defeating 10 worms using airmen tools to unlock the bone katana cosmetic.

Prepare your strongest landships for next week's Spookening Part 2 update.

Join us on Discord for public playtests Friday at 12pm ET, Saturday at 3pm ET, and Monday at 7pm ET.

1.21.10

Major Features

Added spooky new inhabitants to the Steel Sands Desert.

Minor Features

Default spawn outposts that start at level 2 will not decay below 2.

Increased the max depression of the fortress cannon.

Fixed resource generators not showing resources in the cache to players who were not connected when they were generated.

Bug Fixes