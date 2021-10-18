 Skip to content

Planet Hotpot update for 18 October 2021

Performance Tuning

We've made a bunch of performance optimizations to ensure that frame drops occur less frequently now.

We also plan to add some VR comfort features like a vignette for players who are more prone to motion sickness.

