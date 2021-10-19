Update P1_10-18-2021

Thank you everyone for all the support and feedback, we are listening and we are trying to address as many issues as soon as possible, as well as evaluating improvements and features suggested.

Please keep the feedback coming! We are constantly trying to improve the game and want to hear what you think. Look for more updates in the upcoming weeks.

NASB Team

General

Fixed characters animating at half frame rate on Rooftop Rumble, Royal Woods Cemetery and Traffic Jam while playing online

Fixed Ghost Zone causing CPU players to freeze in place

Projectiles that bounce no longer last indefinitely (Ren & Stimpy Log, CatDog Furball, Toph Boulder)

Projectiles that bounce no longer disappear when making contact with a wall or ceiling, they will continue bouncing for their spawned duration

Increased global DI window (10° → 16°)

Updated pixelated images in gallery

Fixed certain recovery moves not activating as expected when performed immediately after leaving launch state

Implemented dash dancing: turning around out of a run begins an immediate run in the opposite direction

Performing a dash dance starts a 15 frame warmup before a dash attack can be input. On the 16th frame and beyond, conditions for dash attacks return to normal

Patrick: Fixed command-input not activating super-armor

Aang: Removed outermost hitboxes on neutral air

Aang: Increased down special x-speed multiplier (1.75→1.85)

Toph: Fixed infinite platform bug

Korra: Fixed down special having variable landing lag

Lucy Loud: Down special vampire base knockback decreased (180→110)

Lucy Loud: Down special vampire knockback gain increased (185→265)

Michelangelo: Neutral air launch angle changed (320→30)

Michelangelo: Neutral air stun decreased (30→24)

Michelangelo: Neutral air stun gain increased (0→6)

Michelangelo: Fixed up air not hitting airborne opponents

Ren & Stimpy: Down special base knockback decreased (200→120)

Ren & Stimpy: Down special knockback gain increased (200→250)

Powdered Toast Man: Powdered Toast sprinkled to the idle animations (Fresh out of the can)

Zim: Fixed dash attack 2nd hit not manifesting, will now appear as expected

Zim: Fixed strong mid hitbox misplacement, will now appear as expected

Helga: Fixed down special taking damage

Danny Phantom: Down special base knockback decreased (180→100)

Danny Phantom: Down special knockback gain increased (160→280)

Oblina: Fixed aerial down strong hitbox misplacement, will now appear as expected

Oblina: Fixed aerial light down hitbox lingering the duration of the move

Added missing localized words on the options menu

Fixed Traffic Jam Bus not rendering properly on Low setting

Gameplay updates explained

Dashdancing was a highly requested feature that almost made it into the initial release, but the tradeoff of dash attacks made it too overbearing & the time constraints put the feature on the backburner. Now that there’s a dedicated cooldown period for dash attacking out of dashdance specifically, the feature is ready to run

Projectiles bouncing indefinitely was a consequence of those specific projectiles not having proper despawn functionality period, so fixing that issue consequently makes them not bounce forever. Like Mikey’s down special jump exploit, this is something we’d love to make a feature in the future

The DI change will mean that combo trees will have much more variety now, as the opponent being comboed now has more control over where they’re launched after a hit. Because this change has pretty significant ramifications on balance inherently, we've opted to hold off on making many balance adjustments beyond it for this patch

The Aang down special buff is emblematic of the design philosophy of not wanting to strictly and explicitly nerf a character. Our aim is to avoid patches where a character receives only nerfs that isn’t tied to some general bugfix

The Mikey nair adjustments make the move now function as a nair should, instead of the slow-mo auto-combo fodder it was previously. The hitstun scaling will make the move less egregiously combo potent at lower percents, but still have the potential to confirm into kills at high percents. Adding hitstun scaling to the majority of moves in the game is on our to-do list

The knockback changes to Lucy/R&S/Danny make those specific moves no longer kill at ridiculously low percent, but the buffed scaling ensures kill potential at higher percent

Thanks everyone!