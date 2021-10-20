Patch 1.0.1.90218
Now that we have a month of data and feedback, we’re making our first pass at some improvements to the guns in the game. We’ll continue to evaluate the performance of all weapons, so keep that feedback coming!
We have implemented the following changes.
WEAPON BALANCING AND IMPROVEMENTS
Kramer Short-Barrel:
-
Base Spread was higher than intended, and has been adjusted down ~20%.
-
Base Max Ammo increased to 80, up from 60.
-
Time to Reload per-shell has been decreased to 0.3s, down from 0.4s.
-
M10 Auto Pistol: Base Max Ammo increased to 600, up from 520.
-
N79 EVA Laser: Decreased charge time to 0.2s, down from 0.3s. Post-shot cooldown decreased to 0.3s, down from 0.4s. Heat generated per shot decreased by ~20%.
-
L36 Halberd: Weak Point Multiplier increased to 225%, up from 200%.
-
M41A3 Burst Rifle: Damage increased ~10%. Mid-burst Recoil reduced ~25%.
-
AM-16 Gruppa: Now properly gets 0.5% damage per stack of the Rank 4 perk, instead of 5%. Base Max Ammo increases to 360, up from 300. Damage increased ~5%. Mid-burst Recoil reduced ~25%.
-
LEM MP11 Stormsurge: Damage increased ~5%. Post-burst cooldown decreased to 0.135s, down from 0.15s. Mid-burst Recoil reduced ~25%.
-
Type 21 Tactical Shotgun: Damage increased ~5%. Reload time decreased to 2.1s, down from 2.4s.
-
L59 Minigun: Damage increased ~5%. Base Fire Rate increased ~10%. Magazine Size increased to 120, up from 100. Base Max Ammo increased to 360, up from 300.
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Fixed various instances of Achievements not being awarded when they should have been.
COMBAT
- Emotes should no longer incorrectly interrupt certain Kit Abilities.
- Fixed an issue where meleeing during a reload could make the character appear to be in a broken state until the reloading completed. Melee will now interrupt reloading properly.
- Hoenikker should no longer be instantly killed by grapples in higher difficulties.
UI
- Made some UI improvements that should improve performance on lower end systems.
GENERAL
- Improved stability.
