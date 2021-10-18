As we continue to make fixes and improvements to The Edge of Reality we will keep you up to date with fixes as and when they are published.
- Fixed an issue where save data could become corrupted, preventing players from loading their saves. This fix will not correct already corrupted data, so any effected players will need to delete their save data and start a new game
- Fixed an issue where progress could be lost when quitting out from the TARDIS
- Fixed an issue where the camera would not be correctly aligned on the opening credits
- Additional optimization work on Lucia Minor
Changed files in this update