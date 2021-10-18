 Skip to content

Book of Travels update for 18 October 2021

Oct. 18 Patch Notes (v.0.15.141021.30941)

Oct. 18 Patch Notes (v.0.15.141021.30941) · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Added additional means to acquire several skills.

Bug Fixes

  • Characters disappearing from character select screen potentially fixed, will monitor further.
  • Fixed an instance of items disappearing from pockets.
  • Added the missing Kuro Orchard watermill sounds.
  • Fixed various issues with tool tops not appearing correctly for traits.
  • Fixed endeavours too close to the edge on some docks, causing loot to spawn on water.
  • Fixed a bug that caused players spawning together to not from a group.
  • Fixed a bug tat caused tool tips to add unnecessary line breaks.
  • Player should no longer randomly teleport after travelling with a vehicle.
  • Fixed setting for Customer NPC to not collide as often.
  • Fixed faulty cooldowns on skill cards.
  • Fixed missing text on some item descriptions header.
  • Fixed endeavours linked to NPC sometimes being unavailable.
  • Shaders needs to be double sided and can't use depth information if they want to be reflected. The more you now!
  • Fixed a bug that caused the amount of skill uses left to be displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed issue where player would not sped off vehicle properly on other clients.
  • Brew hidden cries now highlights NPCs as it should.
  • Fixed pickup sound spamming after picking up loot from endeavours.
  • Tossing an equipped bag will now destroy the item properly.

Changed files in this update

