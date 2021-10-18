Oct. 18 Patch Notes (v.0.15.141021.30941)

General Changes
- Added additional means to acquire several skills.
Bug Fixes
- Characters disappearing from character select screen potentially fixed, will monitor further.
- Fixed an instance of items disappearing from pockets.
- Added the missing Kuro Orchard watermill sounds.
- Fixed various issues with tool tops not appearing correctly for traits.
- Fixed endeavours too close to the edge on some docks, causing loot to spawn on water.
- Fixed a bug that caused players spawning together to not from a group.
- Fixed a bug tat caused tool tips to add unnecessary line breaks.
- Player should no longer randomly teleport after travelling with a vehicle.
- Fixed setting for Customer NPC to not collide as often.
- Fixed faulty cooldowns on skill cards.
- Fixed missing text on some item descriptions header.
- Fixed endeavours linked to NPC sometimes being unavailable.
- Shaders needs to be double sided and can't use depth information if they want to be reflected. The more you now!
- Fixed a bug that caused the amount of skill uses left to be displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed issue where player would not sped off vehicle properly on other clients.
- Brew hidden cries now highlights NPCs as it should.
- Fixed pickup sound spamming after picking up loot from endeavours.
- Tossing an equipped bag will now destroy the item properly.
