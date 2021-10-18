[18-10-2021] PC Patch Notes for patch Tomb Raider, build 829.0

We have just released the a PC patch for Tomb Raider, build 829.0. This patch focuses on fixing a number of compatibility issues with specific hardware setups.

This patch will be applied by Steam automatically when you next start the game. If your game does not update, please restart the Steam client.

Fixes included in this patch

Updates to multiplayer infrastructure to use Epic Online Services.

Various stability fixes.

We will keep monitoring for feedback and will release further patches as it seems required. We always welcome your feedback!