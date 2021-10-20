 Skip to content

Sheltered 2 update for 20 October 2021

UPDATE: Patch 1.0.10

Survivors!

Patch 1.0.10 is now live for Sheltered 2. This one is mostly fixes, but we've also made some changes to weapon balance.

Thanks for all your feedback!

1.0.10 Patch Notes

  • Fixed issue with visitors no longer arriving

  • Fixed an issue where arranged trade meetings would become broken if the region is no longer controlled by the faction

  • Fixed issue where drug items could be traded infinitely

  • Fixed issue where members could become stuck when being loaned out to another faction as part of a quest

  • Fixed issue with final part of Los Muertos quest line which would not allow it to be completed

  • Fixed issue which caused objects to make continuous sounds

  • Fixed issue where it was possible to duplicate items from a crafting ghost

  • Fixed issue where faction members would use the sink when there was no water

  • Fixed an issue where a destroyed faction’s faction events would stay on the map

  • Fixed broken drug mixing recipes

  • Laboratory mixing history is now retained on save/load

  • Fixed an issue where the max integrity of an object could be improved by partially deconstructing and then reconstructing it again

  • Fixed issue with breachers running off during breach

  • Fixed an issue where exiting out of a trade or walking away from an encounter, whilst working a location, will result in the loss of the generated items

  • Fixed an issue where vehicle parts would be lost when deconstructing vehicles

  • Fixed an issue where hostages for rescue jobs would spawn on the incorrect tiles

  • Reduced the buffer zone for the map camera edge of screen scrolling

  • Fixed an issue where a room would be created on save/load where a partition wall is partially built

  • Fixed an issue where the wind speed (for the wind turbines) would randomise every time you saved and reloaded

  • Weapon balancing

    • All 3 stamina melee weapons have had their damage reduced
    • All ranged weapons have had their damage and stamina per shot increased

  • Updated the stairwell model to fill the cell

  • Can now deconstruct the starting pantry and medicine cabinet

  • Added sand and silicon to workable Mines. Removed metal from workable Mines. Added metal to workable Recycling Centres

  • Working workable locations will now end when 10 items have been crafted

  • Body part targeting no longer resets to the torso and will now remember whatever it was last set to on the previous attack

  • CQC skill has been reduced to a single level instead of two. The damage of the attack has been reduced to 40%

