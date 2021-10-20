UPDATE: Patch 1.0.10

Survivors!
Patch 1.0.10 is now live for Sheltered 2. This one is mostly fixes, but we've also made some changes to weapon balance.
Thanks for all your feedback!
1.0.10 Patch Notes
Fixed issue with visitors no longer arriving
Fixed an issue where arranged trade meetings would become broken if the region is no longer controlled by the faction
Fixed issue where drug items could be traded infinitely
Fixed issue where members could become stuck when being loaned out to another faction as part of a quest
Fixed issue with final part of Los Muertos quest line which would not allow it to be completed
Fixed issue which caused objects to make continuous sounds
Fixed issue where it was possible to duplicate items from a crafting ghost
Fixed issue where faction members would use the sink when there was no water
Fixed an issue where a destroyed faction’s faction events would stay on the map
Fixed broken drug mixing recipes
Laboratory mixing history is now retained on save/load
Fixed an issue where the max integrity of an object could be improved by partially deconstructing and then reconstructing it again
Fixed issue with breachers running off during breach
Fixed an issue where exiting out of a trade or walking away from an encounter, whilst working a location, will result in the loss of the generated items
Fixed an issue where vehicle parts would be lost when deconstructing vehicles
Fixed an issue where hostages for rescue jobs would spawn on the incorrect tiles
Reduced the buffer zone for the map camera edge of screen scrolling
Fixed an issue where a room would be created on save/load where a partition wall is partially built
Fixed an issue where the wind speed (for the wind turbines) would randomise every time you saved and reloaded
Weapon balancing
- All 3 stamina melee weapons have had their damage reduced
- All ranged weapons have had their damage and stamina per shot increased
Updated the stairwell model to fill the cell
Can now deconstruct the starting pantry and medicine cabinet
Added sand and silicon to workable Mines. Removed metal from workable Mines. Added metal to workable Recycling Centres
Working workable locations will now end when 10 items have been crafted
Body part targeting no longer resets to the torso and will now remember whatever it was last set to on the previous attack
CQC skill has been reduced to a single level instead of two. The damage of the attack has been reduced to 40%
