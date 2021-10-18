Evil Cult v8.0 Echoes From Beyond

The 8.0 update brings the sound support to the game. There are now the UI sounds, event sounds and ambiences for the casting of final ritual.
The full changelog is as follows:
- Sound support and appropriately creepy ambience enabled when the final ritual is being cast by any cult
- Separate sound, music and ambience volume controls added to the options menu
- Cult name can now be chosen at start (cosmetic only). This will change all of the event flavor texts in the game
- You can now view high scores in the game, there's a new button "Score" in top menu
- Nodes that you cannot take over are now unclickable, all the information is in the node tooltip
- You can now search the manual in game pressing Ctrl-F
- Classic mode now has zoom, too. The advanced mode text is reworked to be actually text instead of bitmaps
Changed files in this update