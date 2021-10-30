Mac Cheevos!

This update should make it so Mac Achievements register on Steam properly.
If you have a Mac file and the Achievements haven't worked, simply update, play the game, and load whichever save file you need. This should trigger all the Achievements you've unlocked.
There are still some known problems with Mac builds that we'll hopefully figure out in the future:
- Certain version of Mac have awkward, scrunched typeface in certain sections of the game
- Using the Exit command leaves the window for the game, just empty. Why? Dunno yet.
Changed files in this update