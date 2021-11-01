 Skip to content

Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth R- update for 1 November 2021

"Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth R-" Ver1.09 Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ver1.09
  • Added English language support

Changed files in this update

Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth- Content Depot 1005121
