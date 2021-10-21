- Fixed Aspid Hunters and Primal Aspids sometimes spitting immediately after breaking out of jars
- Fixed door in a city house staying locked sometimes after defeating the enemy
- Fixed brightness resetting on quit to menu if set to minimum value
- Fixed some camera shakes ignoring config value
- Fixed getting damaged by spikes while on a lift and ending up inside the ground
- Fixed background blur for Low and Medium options when using a screen resolution that is taller than 16:9
- Fixed Low and Medium background blur to have the same vibrancy as High
Hollow Knight update for 21 October 2021
Update notes for v1.5.78.11833
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hollow Knight Windows Depot 367521
- Loading history…
Hollow Knight Mac Depot 367522
- Loading history…
Hollow Knight Linux Depot 367523
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update