Hollow Knight update for 21 October 2021

Update notes for v1.5.78.11833

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Aspid Hunters and Primal Aspids sometimes spitting immediately after breaking out of jars
  • Fixed door in a city house staying locked sometimes after defeating the enemy
  • Fixed brightness resetting on quit to menu if set to minimum value
  • Fixed some camera shakes ignoring config value
  • Fixed getting damaged by spikes while on a lift and ending up inside the ground
  • Fixed background blur for Low and Medium options when using a screen resolution that is taller than 16:9
  • Fixed Low and Medium background blur to have the same vibrancy as High

