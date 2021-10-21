-
Sort songs by increasing difficulty instead of title (preparing for upcoming sorting feature)
Additional custom song storage available: custom songs placed in the installation folder of Ragnarock, under "Ragnarock/Ragnarock" in a folder "CustomSongs" are now also imported
Performance improvements for gameplay, menu, multiplayer and ghosts
Added error messages and disconnection when no internet
Distance to medal is rounded to 1m if inferior to 1m
[Fix] Audio now always all directed to the same output and respond to output change immediately
[Fix] Removed lightning always here on side shields
Ragnarock update for 21 October 2021
Update V1 - Patch 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
