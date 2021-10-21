 Skip to content

Ragnarock update for 21 October 2021

Update V1 - Patch 3

  • Sort songs by increasing difficulty instead of title (preparing for upcoming sorting feature)

  • Additional custom song storage available: custom songs placed in the installation folder of Ragnarock, under "Ragnarock/Ragnarock" in a folder "CustomSongs" are now also imported

  • Performance improvements for gameplay, menu, multiplayer and ghosts

  • Added error messages and disconnection when no internet

  • Distance to medal is rounded to 1m if inferior to 1m

  • [Fix] Audio now always all directed to the same output and respond to output change immediately

  • [Fix] Removed lightning always here on side shields

