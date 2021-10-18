Timele Update Patch 1.2 Out Now! - Controller Support

Finally, the feature that was requested the most, Timelie will now have full controller support! It is time to dust off your trusty controller to use it to play Timelie! And control the time within your palms(and index fingers!)

We are excited to bring you guys a new experience to play Timelie. We also gladly welcome new players who jump into the fray or returners who would like to have a challenge with the game once more.

Patch Note:

Full Controller Support with a new feature specifically designed to improve QoL for the controller.

Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch Controller Layout.

We hope you are enjoying our game, and we will continue to support Timelie with updates in the future. Thank you for being one of our valued customers, and we will see you all in the next update!

Note:

This patch is now available only for Windows. We couldn't update the Mac OS version due to some technical issue with the M1 chip. To be honest, we couldn't find a way to access the device (Our team is now working at home, and everyone is using Windows 🥺). We are trying to solve it and hope to fix it in the future. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience for Mac OS users.