We've implemented a new camera for the gamepad that should make flying a bit easier. This new camera will auto-tilt depending on the vertical direction traveled and speed making it a little easier when navigating areas where you might have to fly directly up and down. We're going to tweak this a little more and also add an option for those who want to maintain the manual controls
Hyperblade update for 20 October 2021
Gamepad Camera update
