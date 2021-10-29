Patch 1.6.66 is out now!

_Giorgio from Feardemic here.
Patch 1.6.66 introduces a bunch of bug fixes and tweaks in preparation for the next content update. "What content update?", you might ask, and the answer is "You'll find out when it's ready". Just know that is a major overhaul that will include new game modes, maps, and much, much more._
CHANGELOG
[IMPROVEMENTS]
- Optimised the saving process of replays after a run. This is the first of many upcoming changes that will address missing replays on the leaderboard.
- Minor setting UI redesign. Keyboard and controller binding is now displayed as a single list.
[FIXES]
- Fixed a bug that occasionally caused the game to crash and lose the saved configuration while closing the game
- Fixed a bug that made some users crash to desktop during gameplay when too many NPCs were on the map.
- Solved a performance issue caused by the second wave on GNU/Linux.
- Fixed multiple memory leaks that were causing the game to use an increasing amount of memory during longer gameplay sessions.
- Corrected the movement patterns of some NPCs (knights, archers) during attacks.
Changed files in this update