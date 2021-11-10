Check out the Early Access Release Map & Preload Now !

Don't miss the Early Access release by checking the following map below:
Players who pre-ordered the Gold and Ultimate Editions of Battlefield 2042, and EA Play Pro
members can play the full experience via Early Access starting November 12, 2021, while the
Play First Trial for EA Play will grant subscribers access for up to 10 hours.
Get ready to experience the next generation of All-Out Warfare by preloading the game today!
Make sure you read the PC Specs and recommended Specs for the best Battlefield action.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1517290/Battlefield_2042/