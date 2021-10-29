 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Until You Fall update for 29 October 2021

Release notes for 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7370389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The primary goal of this update is to bring various platforms to a synchronized codebase.

Cloud Saves

  • Cloud Saves are now enabled for Steam

Bug Fixes

  • Added a more verbose error screen for when the game runs out of Disk Space
  • Fixed a variety of issues caused by the player being able to Dash before the level is ready
  • Better fix for the "Unlock 12 Weapons" and "Upgrade 12 Weapons to X" achievements not unlocking immediately / at the right time
  • Fixed an issue where Left-Handed mode would show the wrong grip image in the tutorial
  • Fixed a crash caused by Projectiles being destroyed
  • Fixed a memory leak that could introduce issues after long play sessions
  • Fixed an animation issue for the Battle Tips on the Cashout screen
  • Small audio adjustments (audio popping is still a known issue)

Changed files in this update

Until You Fall Content Depot 858261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.