Release notes for 1.2.0

The primary goal of this update is to bring various platforms to a synchronized codebase.
Cloud Saves
- Cloud Saves are now enabled for Steam
Bug Fixes
- Added a more verbose error screen for when the game runs out of Disk Space
- Fixed a variety of issues caused by the player being able to Dash before the level is ready
- Better fix for the "Unlock 12 Weapons" and "Upgrade 12 Weapons to X" achievements not unlocking immediately / at the right time
- Fixed an issue where Left-Handed mode would show the wrong grip image in the tutorial
- Fixed a crash caused by Projectiles being destroyed
- Fixed a memory leak that could introduce issues after long play sessions
- Fixed an animation issue for the Battle Tips on the Cashout screen
- Small audio adjustments (audio popping is still a known issue)
