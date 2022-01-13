 Skip to content

Pixel Game Maker MV update for 13 January 2022

Ver.1.0.5 Update Announcement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Thank you for continued support for Pixel Game Maker MV.

Ver.1.0.5.8 has been moved over to the default branch.

The beta branch now contains updated contents.

Release Notes

Editor
  • Fixed issue where player group objects created by connecting to other objects increases when loading save data.
  • Re-adjusted Switch sale application window size.
  • Fixed issue where application window fails to function properly when called up.
  • Minor changes to translated texts.

Please have fun and be safe!

