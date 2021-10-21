Football Manager 2022 Early Access Beta Available Now

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The time has arrived – Football Manager 2022 Beta (PC/Mac) is now available to play early on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

FM22 Beta is now fully playable* for those who’ve purchased from a SEGA-approved digital retailer. Kick-off your managerial career early or compete against your mates in an Online Career or Fantasy Draft with cross-compatibility between Steam and Epic. As in previous years, any progress made in Career Mode can be carried forwards when your game updates to full release on Tuesday 9th November.

FM22 is still available to pre-purchase, with 10% off and Beta Early Access, at any point before full release. A full list of participating retailers can be found on the SEGA website.

What to Expect from FM22

FM22 is our most sophisticated, true-to-life title yet and experienced players will notice upgrades and optimisations immediately.

Many of you will know how this works, but this is a Beta and not the full game. As such you may encounter some bugs and glitches that our developers will be working tirelessly to fix before full release.

Your feedback is essential to this process – if you find any issues, please use the Report Bug button located on the sidebar in-game. You can also log them on our community forums.

For a refresher on this year’s new additions, check out our Feature Blogs for a more detailed look.

How to Install

Purchases from Steam

Simply quit and restart Steam and you’ll see that Football Manager 2022 is available to install.

Purchases from Epic

Quit and restart the Epic Games Launcher and you’ll see that Football Manager 2022 is available to install.

Purchases from any other participating digital retailer

Your retailer should have sent you a confirmation email with a code, or a link to redeem your code which can be activated on Steam by following the instructions below:

Launch the Steam client software and log into your Steam account or create a new, free account Click the Games Menu Choose Activate a Product on Steam Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation process