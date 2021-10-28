 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

股市淫狼/Stock Wolf update for 28 October 2021

【Mango Party】New Release

Share · View all patches · Build 7259692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1658310/Wolf_of_Stock_Street/?curator_clanid=41075428

Deals from other Mango Party developers

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1520840/Ms_Hans_AfterSchool_Tutoring/?curator_clanid=41075428

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1520500/Succubus_Cafe/?curator_clanid=41075428

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1409770/Cats_Kiss/?curator_clanid=41075428

Up-and-Coming H-Games

Wishlist these titles to support our developers!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1741040/Last_Devil/?curator_clanid=41075428

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1622780/Latex_Dungeon/?curator_clanid=41075428

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1667130/Beautiful_Mystic_Defenders/?curator_clanid=41075428

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.