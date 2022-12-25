 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jormungandr update for 25 December 2022

Performance and Stability patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7081667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Long overdue patches for performance and stability. Also initial work towards a Linux version but still not working quite right on Steam.

Changed files in this update

Jormungandr Win32 Depot 1037471
  • Loading history…
Jormungandr Win64 Depot 1037472
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link