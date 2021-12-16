 Skip to content

Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo update for 16 December 2021

Vertigo is now available - important information regarding Deluxe content & OST

Hi to all Vertigo players!

We're excited to announce that Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo has just released ːsteamhappyː!!!

How to get your deluxe bonuses
  • Go to your Steam library
  • Right click on Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo
  • Go to properties
  • Select Browse local files
  • From there, you should be able to access the game folders, and find a folder named "Deluxe Bonus"
What about the soundtrack

We're sorry to announce that there'll be a little delay to get the soundtrack here, we're doing our best to make sure players who bought it will get it asap! We will update you in the next 24 hours!

