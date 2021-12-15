 Skip to content

Argil update for 15 December 2021

December Patch

Build 7051655

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the long silence! We are working hard on improving functionality and UX and bringing you the new shiny "Argil" in the next several months.

Meanwhile, here's some fixed bugs (annoying "You haven't saved for a while") and a new Symmetrization tool!

Enjoy

