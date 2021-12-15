Sorry for the long silence! We are working hard on improving functionality and UX and bringing you the new shiny "Argil" in the next several months.
Meanwhile, here's some fixed bugs (annoying "You haven't saved for a while") and a new Symmetrization tool!
Enjoy
Argil update for 15 December 2021
December Patch
Changed files in this update