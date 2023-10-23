Three Skies has officially launched in Early Access on Steam!

Three Skies has launched on Steam!

Are you ready to unravel the mystery of the Calamity and save the land of Baranor from a mysterious villain surfacing out of your past?!

As we're in Early Access, you may come across some bugs or other issues. If you do, please use "Submit Report" in the Options menu and provide as many details as you possibly can. The more details the better as it'll help us locate and fix the issue.

If you need any help with anything, please feel free to reach out to us on the Steam discussion boards, [Discord](www.discord.gg/threeskies), or our many social channels!

Baranor awaits!

Thank you,

Shinybox Team