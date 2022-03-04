A MUSICAL STORY IS OUT NOW!

Is everybody in? The gear's loaded. The band's all here. It's time to hit the road for an unforgettable trip – A Musical Story has launched and is available to download now!
Play music to unlock the memories of guitarist, Gabriel, in a story without words. Follow the highs and lows of the band as they chase their dream of performing at the legendary Pinewood Festival.
Before you head off to start jamming, some launch day notes:
- A Digital Deluxe Edition is also available (and with a 10% launch discount). It includes the full game, official soundtrack featuring 26 original songs, digital artbook showcasing in-game and unused imagery, and six wallpapers
- For information regarding accessibility features, full details can be found in this accessibility report
- If you play A Musical Story and would like to leave some feedback, go ahead and drop it here: A Musical Story | Game Feedback
- If you encounter any issues or bugs while playing, please report them in this thread: A Musical Story | Bug Reports
- A Musical Story has also launched on PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android
- If you enjoy A Musical Story, please consider leaving a user review. Every review really helps.
Some review quotes and scores:
- "One of the best rhythm games in recent memory... a work of art" Nintendo World Report (9.5/10)
- "You will instantly forge connections with the protagonist and invest in the story... an unforgettable experience" COG Connected (8/10)
- "A beautiful audio-visual treat... the music is a wonderful blend of psychedelic 70's rock and lo-fi beats and I want more of it" XboxAddict (8.2/10)
- "This short but very sweet experience had me hooked from start to finish" Xbox Tavern (9.2/10)
- "The cooler, arty cousin of genre stalwarts such as Rock Band and Guitar Hero... you’ll feel a buzz of adrenaline each time you smash your solo" Average Joe Gaming (9/10)
Finally, a huge thank you to everyone who has supported A Musical Story on its journey to launch. We hope you enjoy the game!