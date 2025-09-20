 Skip to content
Major 20 September 2025 Build 6747425
I’m pleased to announce that Extended Stay has received a long-overdue update. Firstly, I’d like to apologize for the lack of communication regarding the state of Extended Stay. Due to financial circumstances, I’ve had to step away from development for the past few years. This, along with the loss of the original game files, led me to believe it was best to leave the game in its current state. However, I recently discovered an older copy of Extended Stay and have spent the last few months bringing it back up to date, while also updating and optimizing some of the content.


The change log is as follows:

  • Full localization in French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Turkish and Filipino

  • Access to the character creator during the game

  • Updated hair assets

  • New audio and music

  • Updated lighting to Unreal’s Lumen engine

  • Several graphical updates

  • Multiple bug fixes and performance upgrades

