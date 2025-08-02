 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 6722533 Edited 2 August 2025 – 05:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is to revert back to the old build of the game before the whole shut down thing happen.

In the upcoming months, we will be granting players who have this version of the game a completely new copy for the new version of the game now called Unreal Zombies for free.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit The Unreal Story Content Depot 1396931
