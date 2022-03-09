 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cube Racer 2 update for 9 March 2022

AAAAAAAAAH IT'S RELEASE

Share · View all patches · Build 6004266 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ladies and Gents,

After two centuries of development, Cube Racer 2 is finally being released to the world and steam. And it is Free to play! Without any strings attached whatsoever. Woooooow

Without further ado, download, play and have fun!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.