Shadows of Adam update for 31 July 2022

Improved Linux Compatibility and Steam Deck Support

Build 5887011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Note that this patch will only affect users that are running Linux.

  • Improve support for Linux distributions running Linux Kernel 5.X and up

