Our game “Glimmer in Mirror” is online, and the OST is released simultaneously

Dear players:

ːsteamhappyː“Glimmer in Mirror” has officially launched on EA! Starting with a 10% off discount for the first week, the game OST will be released simultaneously.

Although the game has been launched, it is currently in the Early Access stage. We will continue to update and optimize the game before the full-version. If you encounter problems and bugs, you can comment on steam community discussion page or send us feedback through email (feedback@mapledorm.com).

We are a tiny team with one full-timer and two part-timers. There may still be some shortcomings in the work. We will continue to optimize the game to make it offer a better and better experience!

If you have fun playing through our Glimmer in Mirror, we would really appreciate it if you could leave a recommended-review!

The follow-up update plan of the EA version will be announced after the currently version is stable and there are no problems that need urgent repair.

Thanks again for your support!

