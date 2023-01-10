Our game “Glimmer in Mirror” is online, and the OST is released simultaneously

Dear players:
ːsteamhappyː“Glimmer in Mirror” has officially launched on EA! Starting with a 10% off discount for the first week, the game OST will be released simultaneously.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1035760/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2256710/_/
Although the game has been launched, it is currently in the Early Access stage. We will continue to update and optimize the game before the full-version. If you encounter problems and bugs, you can comment on steam community discussion page or send us feedback through email (feedback@mapledorm.com).
We are a tiny team with one full-timer and two part-timers. There may still be some shortcomings in the work. We will continue to optimize the game to make it offer a better and better experience!
If you have fun playing through our Glimmer in Mirror, we would really appreciate it if you could leave a recommended-review!
The follow-up update plan of the EA version will be announced after the currently version is stable and there are no problems that need urgent repair.
Thanks again for your support!