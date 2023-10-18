This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello truckers!

It’s finally here. The day, the moment, everything’s been building up to this point.

Alaskan Road Truckers is out now!



Just like trucking in Alaska, our journey has been long and has had a few bumps in the road - but we’ve made it to the PC launch of the game. You can now buy and download the game - and for the first week you can grab 10% off!

We’ll also be doing a live stream to celebrate the launch, you can tune in over on our Steam Page. Come join the chat and hang out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/849100/Alaskan_Road_Truckers/

We’ve also released a cosmetic pack for the game. If you want to help support the game, and want to look more badass when hitting the wild roads of Alaska, pick up the Mother Truckers Edition DLC for some exclusive truck cosmetics and a brand new character:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2600800/Alaskan_Road_Truckers_Mother_Truckers/

Now the game’s out, it’s time to start your journey towards becoming a trucking legend. Survive, drive, and thrive in one of the harshest environments in the world. We can’t wait for you to hit the roads with us - see you in Alaska!

What’s next?

Launching Alaskan Road Truckers doesn’t mean we’re ending our work on the game. We know there’ll be bugs, issues, and stuff to fix - we’ll be continually patching the game over the coming days, weeks, and months to ensure the game experience is everything we intend it to be.

Patching the game is only the start of our support, if you haven’t already - check out our roadmap announcement where you can get a sneak peek at some of the stuff we’ll be adding to the PC version over the next few months:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/849100/view/5779865497754063927

We’re also going to be working on getting the console version out for release. Console fans - stay tuned, we’ll have news for you very soon.

How you can help



We aren’t making this game alone - your input, feedback, and support has helped us get here. Our community is frankly, amazing, and through playtests and the long wait in getting the game ready for release we’ve been stunned at the support we’ve received.

Now the game is out, there’s a few things you can do to help us make sure that Alaskan Road Truckers is a success.

Leave a Steam Review

After playing the game for a few hours, why not leave us a Steam review? Every review helps us gain visibility which in turn helps the game get in front of more people.

If you love the game, let us know. If you don’t love the game, please also let us know - negative feedback is just as important as positive, and maybe we’ll be able to fix or work on any issues affecting your enjoyment of the game.

But please - do leave a Steam review, we’d love to hear what you think.

Report Bugs and Issues

If you encounter any issues in the game, first please check our support FAQ document - this is a work in progress support article that we’ll be adding to, making sure you have the info you need in order to enjoy Alaska.

If your issue isn’t there, or it isn’t fixed by the steps listed there, please let us know. You can do so either here on Steam or in our Discord. Please let us know as much information as possible, everything helps us to help you.

Spread the Word

Tell a friend! Tell two friends! Hire a plane to do skywriting!

OK, maybe not that last one.

But word of mouth is the most important way to support Alaskan Road Truckers. If you have a friend who’d enjoy the game, let them know about it. If you have social media, why not do a post. We’re incredibly grateful to all the fans who’ve supported us so far - and we’re grateful for everyone who continues to support us.

Buy or Wishlist the Game!

Finally, buying the game helps us make sure we can continue to support it, adding content and fixing issues into the future. If you cannot do that now - or don’t want to - please add us to your Steam wishlist, it all helps.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/849100/Alaskan_Road_Truckers/

Stay in Touch

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/7nzKkAVgN4

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alaskanroadtruckers

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/alaskantrucksim

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alaskanroadtruckers/

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@alaskan.road.trucker

Check out the Alaskan Road Truckers wiki:

https://alaskanroadtruckers.wiki.gg/wiki/Alaskan_Road_Truckers_Wiki