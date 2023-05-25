 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ update for 25 May 2023

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 5226397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Get ready to return to Middle-earth and hop into the skin and bones of fantasy’s most endearing anti-hero: After more than four years of blood, sweat and raw fish The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ is now available on Steam! The team from Hamburg are proud to deliver a narrative adventure based on the largest IP ever worked on by a German studio.

Check out the challenges and dangers Gollum must deal with on his search for his precious ring in the launch trailer.

Watch the Launch Trailer

Known Issues

We are keeping a close eye to your messages and comments on Steam and other social channels. More details will be shared tomorrow once we have compiled all the information.

We hope you will enjoy your time in Middle-earth!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link