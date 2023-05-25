This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Get ready to return to Middle-earth and hop into the skin and bones of fantasy’s most endearing anti-hero: After more than four years of blood, sweat and raw fish The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ is now available on Steam! The team from Hamburg are proud to deliver a narrative adventure based on the largest IP ever worked on by a German studio.

Check out the challenges and dangers Gollum must deal with on his search for his precious ring in the launch trailer.

Watch the Launch Trailer

Known Issues

We are keeping a close eye to your messages and comments on Steam and other social channels. More details will be shared tomorrow once we have compiled all the information.

We hope you will enjoy your time in Middle-earth!