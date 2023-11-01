Alien Hominid Invasion is now available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is your final Invasion boarding call. Planet of Departure: Unknown. Lunch: Of course, what kind of question is that?

Today, we launched our fifth title, Alien Hominid Invasion, after preparing Motherships for what felt like years…wait, it actually was years?! Time and relative dimension in space can get blurry. You can get a nice eyeful of the Alien Hominid Invasion official launch trailer here:

While we’re very excited and want all you little aliens and hominids to go check the games out, we have to stop and thank you first. So stop! And read this mentally as quickly as you can.

Thank you for playing our games for all these years and supporting our endeavors as we set out to create the wackiest and weirdest but completely whole-hearted games.

Alright, enough sappiness. Get out!

Alien Hominid Invasion is here! What does this mean? This means that you and up to three of your gaming buddies can finally join us in the invasion! Drop down from your Mothership and complete objectives to steal the enemy agents’ intel and straight up ruin their days.

Group up with your friends through online co-op, local/couch co-op, or both! Play solo and hang out with the sewer kids and AI-liens instead. Level up your alien and destroy city block after city block as you carve out your unique path to the enemy HQ! Bring down the boss, receive new Mothership orders, unlock new alien mutations, and fulfill your alien destiny.

Feeling nostalgic? Craving a purist Alien Hominid experience? Why not go back to our crazed, unhinged alien roots that started it all with Alien Hominid HD, also out now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1285360/Alien_Hominid_HD/

Feeling like being all bundled up now that it’s November? GOOD, because there’s a bundle for that! Don’t feel like paying full price? GOOD, because this bundle is DISCOUNTED. Did we tell you that this bundle includes lots of aliens?

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34943/Alien_Hominid_The_Extra_Terrestrial

As an extra thank you, we also put our other game babies on sale! Catch Castle Crashers Remastered, BattleBlock Theater, and Pit People on sale during our Bawk Bawk, Forget-Me-Not Sale! Score some sweet deals, introduce your friends to games with strange pooping deer, just do it before the sale ends on November 8th!

Let the Invasion commence!