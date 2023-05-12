Update 14.0 alpha

Hey machinists! I am glad to present you an update dedicated to the redesign and new zombies. Updated the appearance of 7 old zombies and added 6 new ones, including the Boss zombie in the city location. In total, in this update you will be able to meet 13 different zombies. The zombie AI has also been improved, the nurse, like other new ranged zombies, no longer stand in one place waiting for a hit, but constantly move around waiting for their abilities to recharge. When taking damage while attacking the door, the zombies switch to the player. Zombies react to being hit by all weapons upon death, resulting in the zombies being completely dismembered. Also, dead zombies fly away from explosions, which in the heat of battle gives dynamics and a positive feeling from the battle. Now zombies can be in 3 sleep states, which makes them less visible especially in rooms, but also reduces their perception. In addition, really dead zombies appeared in the game, copying the same 3 sleep states, which is designed to confuse the player and be more careful when exploring the world.

Since a lot of zombies with unique features appeared in the game, it was decided to introduce the Zombestiary in which the player will be able to get acquainted with the characteristics of all zombies.



Explanation of some features:

Perception includes sight and hearing in quotation marks varying indicators. In a calm state, the indicator of vision = 18 in hunting mode = 48. The indicators of hearing also change from 4 to 12.

Cooldown refers to how long a zombie's special abilities (if the zombie has them) recharge after they are used.

Given the complete replacement of cartoon zombies, all remaining cartoon objects were also almost completely replaced, this affected cars, food and furniture. In the game, there are still old cartoon models in places, but they will be completely replaced in the next updates.



In memory of old zombies, 6 collectible figures of these zombies were introduced into the game, although at the moment only 4 are available to players. In the future, as new locations are added, the player will have the opportunity to find both the remaining 2 figures as well as additional ones, such as figures of the main character , minivan and locomotive of the Zombiebusters group. I also prepared models of old zombies for printing on a 3D printer, you can download them from the link below.

3D Printable Zombie Models

And finally, the ability to repair tools and weapons was added to the game, it is difficult to underestimate the importance of the appearance of this opportunity after a few years. :)

CHANGES LOG

Improvements

Added 6 new, unique zombies and improved the behavior and functions of some old zombies.

One of the new zombies is the Boss of one of the locations.

Zombies no longer focus on attacking the door if the player attacks it.

Zombies after death react to hits from all types of weapons, you can also separate the limbs of dead zombies.

In case of limb separation from the explosion, they fly off to the sides and not just fall as it was in previous versions.

Now dead zombies are thrown back by the blast wave.

Now zombies can be in sleep mode, sit or lie down in two positions simulating dead zombies.

Also added models of static dead zombies in the same 3 sleeping positions, designed to confuse players.

Increased the health of the zombie Nurse by 50%, which will allow you to kill her with a bow only with a stealth headshot.

Decreased Nurse's zombie regeneration rate by 50%.

The zombie nurse's behavior has become more active after regurgitating a gas sphere, which will make it much more difficult to kill her.

After strengthening the nurse zombie, this zombie was removed from the territory of the starting base and from the first half of the bridge.

Increased health for SWAT zombies by 20% and 30%.

Added a chance for a bag of loot to drop for dead zombies.

Added Zombestiary's notebook to the locomotive. In which the player will be able to read about the zombies brief information about their occurrence and personal characteristics.





Implemented the ability to repair tools and weapons.

Tool durability increased by 50%.

Boots durability increased by 50%.

Bow and dagger durability increased by 50%.

Improved visual effects such as fire, explosions, blood spatter, etc.

Replaced car models with style-appropriate options.

Grenades have become much more effective and deadly.

Decreased the standard amount of ammunition received by 30%

In general, reduced by 20% the chance to find medicine and food.

Added collectible figures of cartoon zombies to decorate the train.

The robot can now be pushed if it blocks the path in a narrow passage.

Decreased shot spread by 25 - 30%.

Damage from stealth kills is increased commensurate with the increase in the amount of life of zombies in the difficulty settings.

Now it is not possible to switch the fork in the tracks if the train crosses them, as this leads to the rupture of the cars.

Modified station 3 locations to avoid ways to get on the train while the fence is down.

Modified the base in the swamp in the 7th location, because due to technical difficulties, calling a wave of zombies did not work correctly.

Now you need additional confirmation to save the new graphics quality or screen resolution settings.

Added flocks of birds to enliven the environment and create the right atmosphere in the player's places of residence.

Optimized shadows and improved their clarity.

Improved lighting in the rooms, before the rooms were too dark and the volume of objects was lost.

Expanded the angle of all flashlights in the game by 15-20%.

Fixed display in % ratio of stealth mode.

After starting a new game + The lever will be in the cabinet of the locomotive so that you can leave the location without fighting the boss.

Corrected mistakes

Fixed failure to collect sand with a shovel strictly under your feet.

Fixed a bug where zombies did not see the player when there was a large height difference with him.

Fixed a bug where some game settings were not saved.

Fixed a bug where the reload animation of the 8 Shotgun was jerking if the player tried to run after being shot.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to kill a zombie with a stealth attack with a dagger at the moment when the zombie attacks the player.

Fixed a bug where you could put multiple bags in one robot slot.

Fixed a bug with a disabled flashlight on the helmet if the player pressed against the wall.

Fixed a bug where 800% of the loot in the boxes could not load plot items.

Fixed a bug where a zombie would pass through an attacked door if we attacked it at that moment.

I'm starting to explore the possibility of developing an endless mode, but in parallel, I plan to release several small but important updates in short periods. Small updates can be dedicated to:

Development of NPS.

The introduction of animals, hunting for them, followed by carcass cutting, leather dressing and cooking new dishes using meat.

Development of new designs for the robot assistant.

Improve and expand farming.

SPOILERS FOR NEW ZOMBIES BELOW













