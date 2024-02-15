Out on Steam today!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings goats,

We hope y’all had a lovely Valventine’s Day yesterday. It wasn’t steamy enough, you say?

Aight, we got you covered. Goat Simulator 3 is finally out on Steam! About damn time right.

And if you’ve grown tired of your relationship after yesterday’s lack of effort, why not end it for good with any of the seven mini-games we’ve in the game? We guarantee it will work!*

We can’t guarantee that

Watch the Accolades | Steam Release trailer here:



Play now, regret later:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/850190/Goat_Simulator_3/

Patch Notes

v.1.0.5.0_319767

Brace yourselves, this list is a hefty one. We’ve worked on a bunch of bugs and also made some quality-of-life fixes.

New Content/Update:

New platform! We're now on Steam with crossplay functionality with Epic. Wow

Compatible with Steam Deck. We’re working on some minor tweaks to make it run more smoothly, which will come out later in a hotfix

Added an indicator when the host loses internet connection

Rebalanced Karma so that players can unlock everything in the Customization Menu. Let’s splurge!

Updated game credits

Micro events no longer give chaos points

Bug Fixes:

The Paraglider texture is no longer blurry. Unlike my vision god damn

Gardener plant will no longer get culled (not be visible) when too tall. TDIL

Fixed a crash caused by the movie theater. Have you seen any good movies lately?

Pride Saber gear will now affect vehicles. You know what to do

Reduced the chance that NPCs would hold items that they weren't supposed to for clients

Fixed an issue where the Slomo hint wasn't getting removed for the host when a new player joined the server

Fixed the Volumetric Height fog issue when playing in split-screen

Headbutt not working after using the Shark Fin gear ability

The harvester tractor not visible until the event is completed

Players will no longer start in the suburbs after going to the main menu from the boss fight

Hold input to add a split-screen player was visible in the pause menu during the boss fight

Holding the trick rotation button while interacting with something could result in weird movement

Moving fast when ragdolled (if FPS was set to “not limited”) caused a stuttery camera movement

Drum Kit and Television gears not playing their sound correctly in multiplayer

The Floor is Lava mini-game plane height not synced between server & client

The "Enter" hint stuck when entering the 'DamnIt' event cannon

Spamming F11 would crash the game

Lewis to Ferrari was not on my bingo card

Music manager-induced crash on game start-up

Fixes issues with war table object control

Throneroom wall-run tutorial would not complete correctly for split-screen players

The event Moving Help blocked "New event found notification" for nearby events

The title crashed when the host teleported to a client who was in the Granny Basement sublevel

Moved the bounceable goo away from the Portal Room entrance in the Throne Room

The floating container logo in Dirt Track is now placed correctly

Container Party now has a name and the player’s Icon on the map is shown at the correct location

I act like I’m fine but deep down I want to be in Monaco

Fixed some Gumball FX replication issues

Added hover-over sounds to the Goat Castle tab in the Pause Menu

Farmer's Got Talent event now handles baa and abilities a bit better. But only a bit

Safari Outfit pickup now has the correct material

The conveyor belt in Factory now moves the player in the same direction as the visuals. About time

Fixed an issue where body gear wrongly showed up as equipped for Alt Goats

Are u still reading?

Styled By Henri (the Barbershop) event is now connected to Residential instead of Statue Island

The Lighthouse event is now tied to Statue Island

The Lighthouse can no longer be pushed down when headbutting the reel once it has been completed

Goat Castle is tied to Farm, Goat Phone Home and ATM is tied to Downtown

Priest in Church now holds the weights correctly (very important)

Fixed the hole in Mount Inferno. 4 years later >:(

Increased the time limit for joining mini-games to 15 seconds (was previously 10). For the boomers

Fixed an issue that caused the stink effect to appear inconsistently for clients. Just like irl

The title screen music will no longer play in slow motion if a player returns to the title screen when the slow-motion effect is active

Fixed an issue where the main player wasn't able to use gamepad 2 if player 2 used gamepad 1 (thank you David!)

Epic Specific:

Movie Tapes should now work again. Emphasis on ‘should’…

Until we meet again,

Coffee Stain North

