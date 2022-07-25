Update DEPO V. 1.0.0

- Fireworks no longer move with the camera when finishing a level for the first time.
- Falling platforms and elevators no longer bounce when going up or down.
- You can now exit the mini-game menu directly.
- Section invisible cubes that appear visually and sonorously improved in the main world.
- Updated water shader and waterfalls.
- Added some walls that can be broken with the missile.
- Added easter egg soccer fitxel.
- Added visual extras and zones in the factory and optimized scenery.
- Now you can go back quickly when creating a new game or from the minigame menu.
- Fixed visual bug in the level in construction site.
- Improved script to place documents based on death pixels.
- Changed level entrance image to turn on lights.
- Fixed some textures that collided in the main world.
- Changed the way to go up after getting a camera in the main world.
- Changed the light up icon to a light bulb.
- Improvements in the museum.
- Removed some comments and logs in scritps.
- When starting the game for the first time the language selector does not make noise.
- The fitxel zone ball stays still when respawning.
- Visual improvements in flappyxel texts.
- Fixed visual problem with paper airplanes in very specific cases.
- Improved level design and added some indications in some levels.
- Optimized some scripts.
- Improved visual improvement when the E button appears with the levers.
- Improved some wall breaks.
- Flashlight in the cacheratas, so you can see much better some zones.
- Improved script to activate-deactivate lights depending on the quality of the game.
- Improved hidden collectibles.
- Adjusted the difficulty in the automatic running Arcade.
- Added visual improvements of pixel breakage.
- Improved level design of boss world 1.
- Optimized lights in world 1.
- Fixed bug with palm trees that don't go up in the island.
- In the kernel fixed a button that showed pressing the E button when it was not necessary.
- When touching Samsara the player no longer falls into the water (avoiding to die unnecessarily and thus giving more opportunities to the player to pass the game without dying).
- Visual fixes in lost pixels.
- Now the flashlight is activated inside the lighthouse in lost pixels.
- In one of the levels of the islands the flashlight is now activated in dark areas.
- Adjusted ceiling height in death pixels.
- The flashlight now appears much more fluidly in dark areas.
- Visual improvements in the change day and night.
- The traversable platforms in the world 2 now sound indicating that you have failed to jump on them.
- Optimized glitch level.
- Added new zone, which implies a different way to access to the cinematic in glitch level.
- Added zone to take out flashlight in glitch level.
- Retranslated totally the english language.
- Retranslated in part the french language (in process).
- New water now looks perfect in low resolutions.
- The flashlight now appears and disappears in a very fluid way.
- Installed antenna on the watchmaker's roof, on the island and in the subsoil that allows to change between day/night without changing the real time.
- Added 3 difficulties in the 2D BOSS, improved gameplay and some visual aspects in that level.
- Added respawn point in Techrat's house if you exit an arcade in the main world.
- Techrat's house now has a new way to exit and enter (to avoid blocking players who manage to enter without having the key, I don't know how but I'm sure someone manages to do it).
- Techrat now has a collection of consoles.
- Now in the EYE.CO offices in the main world the music changes, the radio can break and the music doesn't play.
- Pressing the button that raises the bridge in the level to turn on lights now activates the default light so the player can see that the bridge is rising.
- Added easter egg lore about the red pixel in the construction stage.
- Added decorations in the platform level that are destroyed by stepping on them.
- Added 3 difficulties in 2D arcade.
- Added pixel eraser icon in the areas where you can paint.
- In AVL tree now to access to one of the cameras changes the way to get it.
- Optimized a lot the performance in dark level 0.
- Enlarged background of the Memories HUD.
- You can no longer pause, launch missile or use binoculars if you are watching a memory.
- Fixed textures clipping bug in Steam Deck.
- Added savezone in the level of the platforms that are destroyed.
- The particles of 0 and 1 that appear in the level of the platforms that are destroyed are no longer rotated.
- Changed waters in Sammy and Dark Sammy.
- Added flashlight in Dark Sammy.
- Added water in dark world.
- Fixed two english phrases that were badly retranslated.
- Fixed strange symbols in the new english translations.
- The fade between musics in the QR level now takes twice as long to make it smoother.
- Fixed visually a climbing wall that protruded from a wall in level 5.
- Fixed visual bug that sometimes didn't appear the spiral face of the main character in HUD.
- The flashlight now appears in night scenarios if it's night from the beginning.
- Swapped savezone and level entry in lost pixels.
- Introduced new latin language translations.
- Now when entering the lost pixels entry cinematic the player has to press the action button, because now it is not activated automatically. Also, if you exit the game in the middle of the cinematic, the game state changes to the island and when loading game it returns you to the cinematic.
- New water added in initial menu in Lost Pixels state.
- In the lair of Dark Sam the jumps already sound.
- The target of the Glitch file has been made easier, before it was too difficult with the remote control.
- Nuria no longer remains silent when talking if you pass quickly the conversation.
- Changed a sentence of Meyers after returning from the island to better understand the story.
- The green chips in the world 2 are now in 3D and are illuminated.
- Fixed the ghost not appearing in the offices at night.
- Created a ledge in SAMus to make it more complicated to fall when you reverse the controls.
- Increased a little the size of the checkpoints to catch in SAMus.
- Changed the fan in SAMus for a jumper to make it easier to reach SAMus.
- The dark level in world 1 now always shows the next area you can jump to, you can't get lost anymore.
- Now you can exit the yellow zone world 1 if you don't have the card (in case a player arrives in x way, so he doesn't get stuck for life).
- At the end of the 2D arcade the character can't move anymore.
- Extended range of musical notes in 2D arcade.
- Button cameras in the 2D arcade now work perfectly and the bug that used to happen 1 time out of many doesn't happen anymore.
- Added holograms! (Now the icons of the level entrances are holograms, some icons in the main world are holograms and others...)
- The arcades already keep the records.
- Visual improvements in the illumination of the start menu scenes in all their phases, now they look great!
- Button cameras now show the character's clothes.
- The character's clothes are now visible in the HUD as soon as the scene starts.
- Day/Night change HUD now looks good in Steam Deck.
- Added day 19 calendar in ingame cinematics.
- Some game data is now saved on the fly avoiding the player to close the game and lose information.
- Some improvements in the manual day-night system.
- When making the day-night transition the player now can't pass, throw missile, move or use binoculars.
- The flashlight now comes out at night in world 1 if in real life it is daytime (and it is the first time you play the game).
DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 25 July 2022
Update DEPO V. 1.0.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community