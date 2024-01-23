 Skip to content

Mega Maze update for 23 January 2024

Long Overdue Update

23 January 2024

This update was actually meant to go out way back in 2019 (oops) when the online functionality was going offline. The update removes the online functionality and adds a selection of Fan-Made mazes in its place.

