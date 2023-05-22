INKBOUND NOW ON STEAM!

Share · View all patches · Build 4016865 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 17:59:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi, Inklings!

Inkbound is now available right here on Steam! Dive into a run and uncover over 200 powerful items, party up with your friends and defeat two more final bosses, level up and unlock the Clairvoyant and the Obelisk, and be the first to reach the ultimate rank: Inkbound!

Get Inkbound! Now available on Steam!

We’ve got a week full of exciting events to celebrate Inkbound’s launch! Join us for one (or all!) of these events:

Check out the links below to join!

Welcome Stream on Twitch!

May 22, 2023, at 11:00 AM PT

Q&A on Discord

May 23, 2023, at 2:00 PM PT

Inkbound Stream and Giveaway!

May 24, 2023, at 4:00 PM PT

Inkbound Marathon!

May 25, 2023, at 3:00 PM PT

Dev Stream and Shinies Giveaway

May 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM PT

I hope you'll be able to join!

The journey to this day has been a long but amazing one. It’s been so much fun getting to know you in the past year and I can’t wait to meet more of you as the Inkbound adventure continues! Hopefully I’ll see you at one of these events and don’t forget to say ‘Hi!’ if you see me in Inkbound.

See you in the Atheneum!

~Cami

Community Manager at Shiny Shoe!