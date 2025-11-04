 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20670452
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed pausing with a controller soft-locking the game.
  • Nudged chat display up a bit so it's not covered by on-screen keyboards.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
Linux 64-bit KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
macOS 64-bit KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
