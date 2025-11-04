Added

- First version of scouting added to persons, works in same way as horses. In person finder show the progress bars the more opaque the less sure you are about skills

- Bulk sales added to the stables as a tab, can now quickly sell, put on market, put up for auction many horses

- Ability to bulk change colors in the theme editor



Improved

- Description items (so if say a horse is mentioned) in horse, person and stable detail are now clickable

- Made emails a bit more clickable in same manner, but is an ongoing project

- In todays event, when clicking upcoming auction name go to it's details



Fixed

- Some race scene assets were not being added to the scene correctly

- In breeding table, potential was not masked by knowledge

- If you have in quick register lots of horses registered into same race, eclipse instead of overflow the textbox

- In transactions, the sponsor entity was empty showing error in transactions

- Ability to go to deceased horses profiles (for own stable)

- New game world options were overflowing on some screens

- In market screen, if auction had too long name then eclipse it

- Optimized daily injury/illness check performance, was causing rare long sim times

- Showing injured horses, even if there were no injuries

- Auctions now automatically simulate when their date arrives during time progression (previously only ran if player visited auction preview screen)

- Retired horses are now excluded from receiving sponsorship offers

- In race result screen you can now also press W, this means that you should be able to continiously advance the game by just pressing W



Bonus

- Statman Trophy in year-end awards