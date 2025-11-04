Added
- First version of scouting added to persons, works in same way as horses. In person finder show the progress bars the more opaque the less sure you are about skills
- Bulk sales added to the stables as a tab, can now quickly sell, put on market, put up for auction many horses
- Ability to bulk change colors in the theme editor
Improved
- Description items (so if say a horse is mentioned) in horse, person and stable detail are now clickable
- Made emails a bit more clickable in same manner, but is an ongoing project
- In todays event, when clicking upcoming auction name go to it's details
Fixed
- Some race scene assets were not being added to the scene correctly
- In breeding table, potential was not masked by knowledge
- If you have in quick register lots of horses registered into same race, eclipse instead of overflow the textbox
- In transactions, the sponsor entity was empty showing error in transactions
- Ability to go to deceased horses profiles (for own stable)
- New game world options were overflowing on some screens
- In market screen, if auction had too long name then eclipse it
- Optimized daily injury/illness check performance, was causing rare long sim times
- Showing injured horses, even if there were no injuries
- Auctions now automatically simulate when their date arrives during time progression (previously only ran if player visited auction preview screen)
- Retired horses are now excluded from receiving sponsorship offers
- In race result screen you can now also press W, this means that you should be able to continiously advance the game by just pressing W
Bonus
- Statman Trophy in year-end awards
[0.6.5] - 2025-11-04
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2740171
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2740172
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update