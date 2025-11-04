 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20670217
Lawless Lands


Hey everyone!

Yep, Lawless Lands still has support for fixes and patches even after all this time. So here's one of those now!

Update 2.7.2 Change Log:

-FIXED a bug with 2 maps inside the Morg hamlet area that had their mouse text appear in the wrong place for events (An issue related to map size)
-Added 2 signs (one in front of the pig farm and one in the back area by the gate to the swamps) to give some better directions as to how to reach the swamps behind Morg (Based on player feedback)
-Added some environmental details (Walkway dirt patches) nearby the door and gate near the swamps entry point to make it more obvious where to go inside there to get to the swamps

THIS UPDATE WILL BE LIVE SOON!

That's all for now!

Enjoy!

My newest game, Chaos Chain for those interested:


-Cryptic ːCStudiosː

