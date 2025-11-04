New
Added another Accessory Slot.
New Accessory Item Which Drops in all Zones.
You can now resize the game as you want.
Changes
Re-Added the Dropped Item Chat.
Inner Armor is no called Enhancements.
Buffed Coders Dungeon Drop Rate.
Nerfed Numerinos Dungeon Drop Rate.
Other Small Changes.
Bugs
Fixed a bug where Items Stats would be in Negative from a previous bug. (Added Safety so it wont happen again).
Fixed a bug where Dungeon Popup would happen every time you Defeat Shaq.
Other Smaller Bugs.
