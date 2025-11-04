 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Europa Universalis V Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20670175 Edited 4 November 2025 – 21:46:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Added another Accessory Slot.

  • New Accessory Item Which Drops in all Zones.

  • You can now resize the game as you want.

Changes

  • Re-Added the Dropped Item Chat.

  • Inner Armor is no called Enhancements.

  • Buffed Coders Dungeon Drop Rate.

  • Nerfed Numerinos Dungeon Drop Rate.

  • Other Small Changes.

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug where Items Stats would be in Negative from a previous bug. (Added Safety so it wont happen again).

  • Fixed a bug where Dungeon Popup would happen every time you Defeat Shaq.

  • Other Smaller Bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3291261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link