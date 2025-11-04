 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20670171
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys. I'm back. Update time!

  • Removed anniversary update

  • Replaced "Ugly Yello" skin with "Scarlet" (scarlet can be purchased for 10,000 points)

  • THATS IT

ok beyh igujsdhnfkldmf.dfs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2850811
