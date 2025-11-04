Hey guys. I'm back. Update time!
Removed anniversary update
Replaced "Ugly Yello" skin with "Scarlet" (scarlet can be purchased for 10,000 points)
THATS IT
ok beyh igujsdhnfkldmf.dfs
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hey guys. I'm back. Update time!
Removed anniversary update
Replaced "Ugly Yello" skin with "Scarlet" (scarlet can be purchased for 10,000 points)
THATS IT
ok beyh igujsdhnfkldmf.dfs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update