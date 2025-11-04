+Added Radiant Shield drop

+Added Fleur-De-Lis indicator to Purple Flower in Flossau for clarity

+Prevented lockon tracking while dead

+Improved AI aggression trigger logic. This should reduce (or hopefully eliminate) instances of AI staring blankly at walls

+Further tuned Imp aggression (they will no longer chase you when they shouldn't be able to see you)

+Made the crawling imps easier to hit

+Tweaked wall-climbing to tolerate slightly lower walls

+Polished climbing geometry in Tutorial, Swamplake, Hafenhaven and in various meshes