+Added Radiant Shield drop
+Added Fleur-De-Lis indicator to Purple Flower in Flossau for clarity
+Prevented lockon tracking while dead
+Improved AI aggression trigger logic. This should reduce (or hopefully eliminate) instances of AI staring blankly at walls
+Further tuned Imp aggression (they will no longer chase you when they shouldn't be able to see you)
+Made the crawling imps easier to hit
+Tweaked wall-climbing to tolerate slightly lower walls
+Polished climbing geometry in Tutorial, Swamplake, Hafenhaven and in various meshes
1.0.2 Patch (November 4th, 2025)
