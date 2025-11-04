Changelog



Fixed: When someone cheated their way to winning the harvest festival the orc level did not unlock

Fixed: Game crashed to desktop if a critter queen tried to find a room to build a nest in but faced 2 connected hallways finding it

Fixed: The game could lock up completely when transitioning between the tavern and the trade map

Fixed: Error when selecting styles for a different item than the one held

Changed: Food window icon changed to be a chef hat on the kitchen side so it's easier to distinguish

Changed: Build menu category texts now support text wrapping