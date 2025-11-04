 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20669950 Edited 4 November 2025 – 21:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog

Fixed: When someone cheated their way to winning the harvest festival the orc level did not unlock
Fixed: Game crashed to desktop if a critter queen tried to find a room to build a nest in but faced 2 connected hallways finding it
Fixed: The game could lock up completely when transitioning between the tavern and the trade map
Fixed: Error when selecting styles for a different item than the one held
Changed: Food window icon changed to be a chef hat on the kitchen side so it's easier to distinguish
Changed: Build menu category texts now support text wrapping

