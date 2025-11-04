Change personality generation so you are much more likely to meet Dull/Normal strangers and much less likely to meet Quirky/Unhinged strangers

Optimise asset usage calculations (should see 10-20% speed improvement when owning lots of assets and have lots of characters working in player businesses)

Squeeze Socials window to fit more characters per page and add button to expand display

Shrink all map file sizes for compatibility

Fix player business window's income statement button incorrect tooltip