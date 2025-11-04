Change personality generation so you are much more likely to meet Dull/Normal strangers and much less likely to meet Quirky/Unhinged strangers
Optimise asset usage calculations (should see 10-20% speed improvement when owning lots of assets and have lots of characters working in player businesses)
Squeeze Socials window to fit more characters per page and add button to expand display
Shrink all map file sizes for compatibility
Fix player business window's income statement button incorrect tooltip
Fix Stockholm dimensions listed incorrectly on setup screen
Update Notes For v1.01.27
Update notes via Steam Community
