4 November 2025 Build 20669598 Edited 4 November 2025 – 20:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Change personality generation so you are much more likely to meet Dull/Normal strangers and much less likely to meet Quirky/Unhinged strangers

  • Optimise asset usage calculations (should see 10-20% speed improvement when owning lots of assets and have lots of characters working in player businesses)

  • Squeeze Socials window to fit more characters per page and add button to expand display

  • Shrink all map file sizes for compatibility

  • Fix player business window's income statement button incorrect tooltip

  • Fix Stockholm dimensions listed incorrectly on setup screen

Changed files in this update

