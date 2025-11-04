Balance:

Dissonance Fonts spread radius is 1 instead of 2, it no longer jumps over your stabilizers.

Resonator now starts deactivated to prevent instant drain.

Pylons range is now +1, from 2.5 to 3.5 hex range.

Nexus gives +4 instead of +2 Crystalized Light.

Boosted amount of Attunements a player gets per realm.

Enhanced:

Hexes with 100% Purity are now Golden in color to easier identify which hexes you can build on.

Added that you can pause the game with Space or P key.

Added you can change Temporal Controls with numbers 1-6.