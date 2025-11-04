Balance:
Boosted amount of Attunements a player gets per realm.
Nexus gives +4 instead of +2 Crystalized Light.
Pylons range is now +1, from 2.5 to 3.5 hex range.
Resonator now starts deactivated to prevent instant drain.
Dissonance Fonts spread radius is 1 instead of 2, it no longer jumps over your stabilizers.
Enhanced:
Hexes with 100% Purity are now Golden in color to easier identify which hexes you can build on.
Added that you can pause the game with Space or P key.
Added you can change Temporal Controls with numbers 1-6.
Steam version now remembers the size of the game window between sessions.
Fixes:
Critical progression bug where the 'Super Converge' button would not appear for returning players who had already completed the Stage 1/2 Star Chart.
UI bug where using the +/- PIP buttons on Ethereal Mixers (T1, T2, T3) would not update the production/consumption rate displays.
Changed files in this update