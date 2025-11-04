 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20669533
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance: 

  • Boosted amount of Attunements a player gets per realm.

  • Nexus gives +4 instead of +2 Crystalized Light.

  • Pylons range is now +1, from 2.5 to 3.5 hex range.

  • Resonator now starts deactivated to prevent instant drain.

  • Dissonance Fonts spread radius is 1 instead of 2, it no longer jumps over your stabilizers.

Enhanced:

  • Hexes with 100% Purity are now Golden in color to easier identify which hexes you can build on.

  • Added that you can pause the game with Space or P key.

  • Added you can change Temporal Controls with numbers 1-6.

  • Steam version now remembers the size of the game window between sessions.

Fixes:

  • Critical progression bug where the 'Super Converge' button would not appear for returning players who had already completed the Stage 1/2 Star Chart.

  • UI bug where using the +/- PIP buttons on Ethereal Mixers (T1, T2, T3) would not update the production/consumption rate displays.

